Webber on City's dismal relegation, Farke sacking and transfer strategy

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has discussed what went wrong for the Canaries in their 2021-22 Premier League season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City sporting director has discussed the Canaries' miserable Premier League relegation in the club's 2022 annual report.

The Welshman spoke about the strategic decisions he made during the 2021-22 season as part of the 'sporting review' section of the club's annual accounts, claiming that "injuries and a loss of form cost us our Premier League status".

"While ultimately disappointing in terms of results, the 2021-22 season allowed us to grow in so many areas," Webber said. "We cannot get away from the fact that we were relegated, and also underwent a change of head coach following the conclusion of Daniel Farke’s four-and-a-half-year tenure with us.

"It is only fitting and appropriate to acknowledge the great work undertaken by Daniel and his staff during that time. We won two Championship titles, reached an FA Cup quarter final, produced a lot of youth players from our Academy and came through a pandemic. During Daniel’s reign Jamal Lewis, Josh Murphy, James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons established themselves in the first team.

"Ultimately though, six wins in 50 Premier League games meant we needed to change our approach to Premier League football. We welcomed Dean Smith as our new Head Coach in November and although he had a good initial impact, ultimately injuries and a loss of form cost us our Premier League status."

Webber also praised the work being done to improve the Lotus Training Centre, saying: "We have started the next phase of our training ground development, with building work underway for the installation of a state-of-the-art recovery centre which will include a swimming pool with a moveable floor, an underwater treadmill, hot and cold water plunge pools and a steam room.

"Once completed we believe it will elevate the Lotus Training Centre into the top 10 training centres in the country, providing our staff and players with the best possible working environment and facilities."

The Norfolk club recently entered into a partnership with Brazilian side Coritiba, which Webber was keen to highlight in his report. "As part of our ever-evolving player recruitment strategy, we signed a three-year partnership with Brazilian top-flight club, Coritiba FC," he continued.

"This relationship has been developed over several months, and will not only provide us with the opportunity to gain a greater knowledge of Brazilian football and its players, but also for other South American countries too.

"Brexit rule changes have made it easier to recruit from some of these areas and to supplement this we have now hired two full-time scouts in South America."