City fans react to controversial Webber interview

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:10 PM May 26, 2022
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber gave a post-season interview via official club channels. - Credit: PA

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber conducted an interview reflecting on the Canaries' disappointing season.

The interview was solely for the club's own media channels, with external media unable to question the Welshman. Fans were critical of this decision, as well as a number of statements that Webber made during the 33-minute debrief.

You can read some of the best reaction from City fans below.












Webber discussed a range of topics, from City's transfer failings to supporters' mood and media coverage.







Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt discussed the interview. You can watch their reaction to it below.

 

