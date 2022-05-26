City fans react to controversial Webber interview

Opinion

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber conducted an interview reflecting on the Canaries' disappointing season.

The interview was solely for the club's own media channels, with external media unable to question the Welshman. Fans were critical of this decision, as well as a number of statements that Webber made during the 33-minute debrief.

You can read some of the best reaction from City fans below.

Webber discussed a range of topics, from City's transfer failings to supporters' mood and media coverage.



Webber goes on about togetherness and the need for fans to support the team through good times and bad. But then says if you're not happy, don't bother. I wasn't happy when we were relegated to League One, but I still renewed my season ticket #ncfc — Richard Balls (@RichardBalls) May 26, 2022

I’m fairly sure few if any clubs prosper in the long term by isolating themselves from local media. There are some sensible comments in the Webber chat but they will understandably be drowned out by the tone deaf approach and siege mentality #ncfc — Luke Moore (@lukebenmoore) May 26, 2022

I’m happy with the interview. There you go #ncfc — Adam Darricott 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🙏 (@adamdarricott) May 26, 2022

Readying us for the firesale already, then.



What's the betting Pukki will be one of the outs Webber is readying us for here? — Daniel Tortoise (@daniel_tortoise) May 26, 2022

I think attendances home & away suggest that fans didn’t “give up” like it’s been claimed. #ncfc — phoebe (@langerz9) May 26, 2022



Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt discussed the interview. You can watch their reaction to it below.