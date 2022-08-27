'Love a smash and grab' - City fans react to Sunderland win

Match reaction

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their side's 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland

Josh Sargent scored the only goal as Norwich City secured their first away win of the season against Sunderland.

The American struck for the fourth time in three games to take the Canaries second in the Championship, as his and his side's simultaneous rise continues.

The hosts dominated large parts of the game but were left disappointed as both the woodwork and Grant Hanley denied them twice.

See some of the best reaction to the match from City fans below.