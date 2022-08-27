PICTURES: City take on Sunderland in the North East

Gallery

Norwich City earned their first away points of the season with a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, Josh Sargent's goal the difference.

The Canaries were dominated for large parts of the game, which kicked off at 12:30 to the ire of Norwich fans. They still travelled in their numbers, however, with more than 1,000 away tickets sold.

City came through good chances for the hosts unscathed to see Sargent strike in the 76th minute, registering their third league win on the bounce.

Here is a selection of pictures from City's trip to the Stadium of light.