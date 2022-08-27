SUNDERLAND 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates opening the scoring against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. - Credit: PA

Norwich City beat Sunderland 1-0 to secure their third consecutive Championship win, Josh Sargent's late goal the difference at the Stadium of Light.

The hosts had the opening chance in a first half they dominated, Ellis Simms miscuing his header from Alex Pritchard's cross. The pattern continued with Ross Stewart's tame aerial effort seven minutes later, before Sargent had City's first opportunity.

The American was set up by Onel Hernandez after Kieran Dowell's raking long pass, but could only fire into Anthony Patterson's chest with his left foot.

Sargent had another chance after exchanging a one-two with Dowell, before Hanley was forced into two goal-line clearances - first from Corry Evans and then Pritchard - to keep the scores level.

Simms then hit the woodwork after Stewart had done the same to tee-up Pritchard, powering his header into the ground but seeing it bounce away from danger.

Against the run of play, the Dean Smith's side then broke the deadlock, substitute Aaron Ramsey finding Sargent for a tap-in after Marcelino Nunez had slipped him through.

The win means City's first away points of the season, with a trip to Birmingham City coming up next Tuesday.

SUNDERLAND (3-4-2-1):

Sunderland's starting team to face Norwich City in the Championship. - Credit: Archant

Substitutes:

12. Bass (GK)

8. Embleton (on for Pritchard, 77)

10. Roberts (on for Evans, 87)

23. Diamond

26. Wright

32. Hume

42. Alese

Coach: Martin Canning

Bookings: Cirkin (23), O'Nien (35)

NORWICH CITY (4-3-3):

Norwich City's team to face Sunderland in the Championship. - Credit: Archant

Substitutes:

28. Gunn (GK)

3. Byram (on for Gibbs, 19)

6. Gibson

14. Cantwell (on for Dowell, 60)

17. Sara

20. Ramsey (on for Hernandez, 60)

22. Pukki (on for Sinani, 60)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Sargent (90+1), Krul (90+2)

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Pritchard's cross finds the head of Simms, but he makes poor contact with his header and it drifts well wide.

10 - Gooch's cross finds Stewart at the back post, but his off-balance header is held by Krul.

14 - Dowell's long pass finds Hernandez to tee-up Sargent, but the American's left-footed effort is straight at Patterson.

17 - A clever low corner from Pritchard finds Neil, but his shot is into the mass of Norwich bodies in front of goal.

22 - Sargent plays Dowell through and he returns the favour, but Sargent can't direct the ball goalward.

39 - Aarons' attempted clearance inadvertently finds Stewart, who can't poke beyond Krul from close range.

45+3 - Sunderland press well and dispossess Nunez. The ball falls for Stewart in the box but his effort is well blocked by Omobamidele.

45+3 - Pritchard's corner finds Evans and he works the ball onto his right before shooting. Hanley makes a vital intervention to stop his goal-bound effort.

HALF TIME - SUNDERLAND 0-0 NORWICH CITY

50 - Nunez fires a shot towards goal from 20 yards but Patterson does well to hold it.

55 - Nunez comes close with a dipping long-range effort, but it drops just wide.

57 - Stewart volleys a cross onto Krul's bar and the rebound falls to Pritchard, who smashes the ball into Hanley's midriff on the goal line.

71 - Simms heads Pritchard's corner into the ground and it bounces onto the post and away.

76 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Nunez slips the ball through for Ramsey, whose low cross is tapped home by Sargent.

90+1 - Embleton's free-kick flies comfortably over Krul's bar.

FULL TIME - SUNDERLAND 0-1 NORWICH CITY

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 7, Aarons 6, Omobamidele 8, Hanley 8, McLean 6, Gibbs 6, Dowell 6, Nunez 6, Sinani 6, Hernandez 7, Sargent 7. Subs: Byram 7, Cantwell 6, Ramsey 7, Pukki 6.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 45pc-55pc

Shots: 19-12

On Target: 6-3

Corners: 8-7

Fouls: 10-9

ATTENDANCE: 37,619

REFEREE: Tim Robinson