STARTINGS XIs: Unchanged Norwich side, Rashica out of squad

Starting XIs

Milot Rashica has travelled but does not feature in Norwich City's matchday squad for their trip to Sunderland. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have named an unchanged Championship side for their meeting with Sunderland this afternoon, but Milot Rashica is missing from the Canaries' matchday squad.

City head coach Dean Smith has named the same side who beat Millwall 2-0 in their last league fixture, with in-form striker Josh Sargent starting up front and Onel Hernandez retaining his place on the flank.

Versatile defender Sam Byram is on the City bench as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury. The 28-year-old played the first half of the Canaries' defeat to Bournemouth in midweek, and came through with no further setbacks.

He takes the place of £9million signing Milot Rashica, who is absent from Norwich's 18-man selection. The Kosovan is understood to have travelled with the first-team group.

Andrew Omobamidele returns to the starting line-up having watched on from the dugouts on Tuesday night. The Irishman had a minor ankle problem which Smith expected to keep him out of training until Thursday, but a rapid recovery means he's completed a full week's programme ahead of today's fixture.

Former Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard starts for the Balck Cats. His fellow ex-Canary Patrick Roberts, whose Carrow Road loan was cut short in 2020, is on the City bench.

The hosts will be overseen by coaching staff including assistant Martin Canning, with ex-Norwich manager and current Sunderland head coach Alex Neil poised to complete a move to Stoke City today.

Norwich City (4-3-3): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), McLean, Gibbs, Nunez, Sinani, Dowell, Hernandez, Sargent. Subs: Gunn (GK), Gibson, Byram, Pukki, Sara, Ramsey, Cantwell.

Sunderland (3-4-1-2): Patterson (GK), O'Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, Pritchard, Stewart, Simms. Subs: Embleton, Roberts, Bass, Diamond, Wright, Hume, Alese.

Referee: Tim Robinson