Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:42 PM August 1, 2022
A new season has started, but there was more than a hint of familiarity when Norwich City were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff on Saturday.

Romaine Sawyers long-range strike was the difference between the two sides as the Canaries started their campaign in disappointing fashion, struggling to carve out any real chances in a drab second tier match in South Wales.

There may be good news on the horizon, however, with Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez close to a move to Carrow Road. 

Join City reporter Samuel Seaman from 1pm for our weekly Pink Un+ Q&A, where he'll be taking questions on a variety of topics.

Will we see Nunez or Gabriel Sara feature in Saturday's Carrow Road battle with Wigan? How does Dean Smith solve City's creativity problems? Where will Norwich look to strengthen next?

This is your debate, not ours. You frame the agenda.

