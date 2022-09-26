Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Expert opinion

Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman

Samuel Seaman

Published: 11:05 AM September 26, 2022
Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (right) and West Bromwich Albion's Jed Wallace battle for the ball dur

Have your Canaries questions answered in our latest chat, hosted by our reporter Samuel Seaman exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers, at midday. - Credit: PA

With only a few days of international football left, excitement is building ahead of Norwich City's return to Championship action.

Included in the various key topics surrounding Dean Smith's side are whether they can match their results with performances, how the balance of the team is affected by their defensive injury crisis, and how quickly Isaac Hayden will be ready to start regularly.

After a week to mull these issues over in the absence of any league competition, we're holding our regular supporters' debate.

Have your Canaries questions answered in our latest chat, hosted by our reporter Samuel Seaman exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers, at midday.

Get your free one-month Pink Un+ trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app

How can the atmosphere at Carrow Road be improved? Could City be forced to adapt to injuries at centre-back? How will the midfield mix look when Hayden and Gibbs return?

Nothing is off limits.

This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.

