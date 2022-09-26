Expert opinion
Norwich City Q&A - with Samuel Seaman
- Credit: PA
With only a few days of international football left, excitement is building ahead of Norwich City's return to Championship action.
Included in the various key topics surrounding Dean Smith's side are whether they can match their results with performances, how the balance of the team is affected by their defensive injury crisis, and how quickly Isaac Hayden will be ready to start regularly.
After a week to mull these issues over in the absence of any league competition, we're holding our regular supporters' debate.
Have your Canaries questions answered in our latest chat, hosted by our reporter Samuel Seaman exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers, at midday.
Get your free one-month Pink Un+ trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).
Download the Pink Un+ Norwich City app
How can the atmosphere at Carrow Road be improved? Could City be forced to adapt to injuries at centre-back? How will the midfield mix look when Hayden and Gibbs return?
Nothing is off limits.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: City loan export Mumba nets in Ipswich victory
- 2 Carrow Road reunions as City legends return for dementia charity game
- 3 'He's got to take a lot of praise' - Fleck heaps praise on change in City culture
- 4 Smith will not shirk difficult calls
- 5 Pukki plunders again for Finland; defeat for Nunez
- 6 City's QPR fixture moved for TV
- 7 City's McLean and Ramsey feature in international action
- 8 Norwich City Women outclassed by Hornets in League Cup
- 9 'It takes guts to do what he's doing' - City legend Fleck on Pukki
- 10 'I used to clean their boots' - Fox on Milk Cup Canaries reunion
This is your debate, not ours. You set the agenda.