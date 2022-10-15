STARTING XIs: Krul dropped; Hayden on the bench

Starting XIs

Angus Gunn starts for Norwich City against Watford this evening. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Summer signing Isaac Hayden is part of a Norwich City matchday squad for the first time for their trip to Watford, while Angus Gunn replaces Tim Krul in goal.

Krul was culpable for the sloppy concession of Preston's second goal last weekend, leading to calls for his replacement by Gunn.

Head coach Dean Smith has agreed with those calls, replacing the Dutchman and including Isaac Hayden after just a week in full team training.

Danel Sinani drops out of the matchday squad alongside Jordan Hugill, allowing for the inclusion of Hayden and Todd Cantwell on the Norwich bench.

Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle ligaments) is absent from the matchday squad but is expected to be available soon, with the Greek set to train fully next week.

Long-term absentees Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen are not expected to return until after the World Cup in December, while Jonathan Rowe is in the midst of rehab for a stress facture to his shin suffered in pre-season.

Adam Idah is also expected to return the other side of the break from club football, with Smith placing a six-week timeline on his recovery.

WATFORD (4-3-3): Bachmann; Gosling, Cathcart (C), Troost-Ekong, Kamara; Choudhury, Louza, Asprilla; Sema, Sarr, Davis Substitutes: Okoye (GK), Pedro, Bayo, Kalu, Pollock, Kayembe, Morris.

NORWICH CITY (): Gunn; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Byram; Gibbs, McLean, Nunez, Dowell; Sargent, Pukki. Substitutes: Krul (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Cantwell, Sara, Ramsey, Hernandez.

REFEREE: Darren England