City striker claims assist in international action

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2022
Finland's Teemu Pukki during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at the Helsinki Olympic

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki registered an assist during Finland's 2-0 win over Romania. - Credit: PA

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki continued his strong international form with an assist for Finland last night.

Pukki set up Oliver Antman for the opener in the Huuhkajat's 2-0 win away at Montenegro, which secured their second-placed finish in  League B Group 3 of the Nations League.

Pukki had already scored during the international break as he found the equaliser in Friday's 1-1 draw with Romania. After a difficult start to the season, the 32-year-old has been in form in recent weeks, with that Romania goal his fourth in as many games.

He'll now return to Norfolk and switch focus to the Canaries' next fixture, which is a Championship meeting with Blackpool on Saturday.

Dean Smith's side will look to extend their seven-game winning streak, having won six successive league games before a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road.

