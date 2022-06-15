Pukki scores on busy international night for Canaries

News

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has extended his lead at the top of Finland's goalscoring charts. - Credit: PA

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki scored for the Finnish national team in their fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a number of his clubmates involved in other fixtures.

Pukki extended his lead as his country's top goalscorer of all time, netting for the 36th time in 106 international appearances.

He couldn't stop Finland sliding to defeat on their travels, however, as goals from Miralem Pjanic and Edin Dzeko secured three points for the hosts.

That result rounds off a busy 10 days for the 32-year-old, who has played four Nations League games and scored twice to leave the Huuhkajat third in League B Group Three.

City captain Grant Hanley featured in Scotland's 4-1 victory over Armenia, playing 86 minutes before being replaced by Allan Campbell.

Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn and Che Adams scored for the Tartan Army as they rounded off a mixed international break.

It started with World Cup disappointment as Ukraine denied them qualification, but two wins over the Armenians mean they're second in League B Group One.

Danel Sinani also featured, playing the full 90 minutes as Luxembourg drew 2-2 with Iceland.

Sinani will return to Colney for pre-season testing after a season on loan at Huddersfield Town, where Dean Smith will be given the chance to assess his viability as a Norwich player for next term.

The 25-year-old started as his country's main striker, with goals from Gerson Rodrigues and Leandro Barreiro giving them a 2-0 lead before Joannes Bjartalio's brace earned a point for Iceland.

Dan Barden was an unused substitute for Wales under-21s' 2-0 defeat of Gibraltar, while Tim Krul and Przemyslaw Placheta failed to make the matchday squads of The Netherlands and Poland respectively.

The majority of the Norwich squad will be back at the Lotus Training Centre on 24 June, although the Canaries' international players are expected to be given slightly extended summer breaks.

City's pre-season schedule officially kicks off on 1 July when they visit Dereham Town, with fixtures against King's Lynn, Cambridge United, Celtic and Hibernian already announced.

Further details of their trip to the German/Austrian border will be announced in due course, with one more fixture and an open training session planned.