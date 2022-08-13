PICTURES: City defeated by Hull in new third kit

Gallery

A double from Hull City striker Osccar Estupinan was enough to defeat Norwich City at the MKM stadium, despite Marcelino Nunez' consolation free-kick for the Canaries.

Estupinan first profited from an error by Dean Smith's side, poking home after Max Aarons' clearance had bounced off Andrew Omobamidele's midriff.

He made it two from close range in the second half, adding to Norwich's woes as they continue to search for their first win of the Championship season.

They wore their new third kit, which was revealed to fans yesterday, but couldn't give it a strong debut.



