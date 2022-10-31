'I'm not where I was' - Cantwell keen to get back to his best

Interview

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is keen to get back to his best with the Canaries. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has admitted he's not at his best, but is confident he'll come good for the Canaries this season.

Cantwell scored six goals and made seven assists during his last Championship campaign, helping fire Daniel Farke's side to promotion and the Championship title as a key part of their attack in 2021.

He's struggled to make a mark since then, however, spending half of the 21-22 season on loan with Bournemouth, and is yet to make a goal contribution for City this season.

The 24-year-old is aware of these struggles, however, and is keen to improve. "I'm not where I was," he admitted. "I've had a bit of a disrupted year, on and off the pitch.

"It's been difficult for me at times to separate the football from the social life, and I don't necessarily mean going out and partying, stuff like that.

"I mean more family, other things that have gone on. It's been difficult for me, I'll be honest, but it's probably put me in a stronger position mentally and it's put me in a physically good position."

Speaking in City's official pre-Stoke matchday programme, Cantwell continued: "Now, as I tried to show last weekend (against Sheffield United), I'm trying to get back to my best. When I do I think I'll be in a position to show the best version of me, hopefully even better than I was.

"I've learned a lot more, I'm older and a little bit wiser. I've more experience than I had before. I'm really excited to show people where it is I'm at, and where I can get to again."

The City number 14 impressed with a strong cameo from the bench in the subsequent 3-1 win, a result that's put Dean Smith's side back on track after a string of poor results.

Cantwell believes that can be a sign of things to come, saying: "As quick as you get out of that good position, you can put yourselves back in one. The way we look at it, the quality we have, we know we're capable of getting ourselves into the automatic positions.

"I don't think anyone's mindset has changed based on the tough run we've been on."