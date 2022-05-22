Starting XIs: Krul returns for City's final-day Spurs game

Starting XIs

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul returns to the side for the Canaries' final game of the season. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul returns to Norwich City's starting lineup for their last game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road.

Krul has been replaced by Angus Gunn for City's last two games, but returns to Dean Smith's eleven for Spurs' visit.

Smith has also reverted to a back four after fielding a five against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with injured Ben Gibson making way for Milot Rashica, who starts on the left of a front three.

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour, who was an injury doubt going into the match, is replaced by Jacob Sorensen.

Lukas Rupp is on the bench for his final game as a Canary.

City welcome a Spurs side hopeful of securing Champions League status this afternoon, with a point likely to be enough for Antonio Conte's side to secure fourth place.

The Canaries are mainly playing for pride but can leapfrog Watford and avoid a last-placed finish if they win and the Hornets fail to at Chelsea.

Dean Smith's side are without Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and Kenny McLean, who will all miss out on the end of the season because of injury.

The American aggravated an ankle issue when the Canaries were relegated at Aston Villa, while McLean broke his toe during a recent fixture against Newcastle United.

Loanee Ozan Kabak has returned to parent club Schalke after he was injured on international duty, while Gilmour has played his last game in a City shirt and will return to Stamford Bridge.

Heung-min Son starts for the visitors as he chases the Premier League's golden boot, and forms one third of a deadly trio with Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski. The South Korean has scored one less goal than Liverpool's Mo Salah, who leads the goalscoring charts, going into today's game.

Spurs were victorious when the two sides last met, inflicting Smith's first defeat as Norwich head coach. Lucas Moura scored the opener on that day, with Davinson Sanchez and Son adding to the scoreline.

- You can watch live analysis of the starting XIs in the video above

Norwich (4-3-2-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Byram, Giannoulis; Sorensen, Normann; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki. SUBS: Gunn (GK), Zimmermann, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Tomkinson, Gibbs, Springett, Rowe.

Tottenham (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Bentancur, Kane, Son. SUBS: Collini (GK), Winks, Rodon, Begwijn, Moura, White, Scarlett, Devine, Craig.

REFEREE: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Andy Madley