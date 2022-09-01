Five pieces of unfinished City business heading into deadline day

Expert opinion

Max Aarons' future will be a number of talking points around Norwich City on transfer deadline day. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Today marks the return of the cocktail of yellow ties, dramatic drives and ticking clocks that is transfer deadline day.

While a quiet day is predictably forecast for Norwich City, late business is still a possibility for the Canaries. From potential wantaway fringe players to prospective last minute additions, here are five pieces of unfinished business which could populate City's final day of dealings.

A temporary left-back solution

With Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all injured while playing at left-back in the space of ten days, City have scoured the market in search of backup in that area.

Recent noises from head coach Dean Smith have suggested that the search for a player happy to fill in until Giannoulis returns has been predictably difficult, but he's refused to rule anything out.

With names such as Fredrik André Bjørkan and Fali Cande linked the door certainly isn't shut, and Canaries fans hoping for a late arrival are best advised to look in the left-back department.

Will the inevitable Aarons departure finally come?

It's safe to say there's been less interest in Max Aarons than anticipated at the start of the window, both inside and outside the Colney walls.

At the start of the summer, City were prepared to sanction the departure of their most valuable asset, but with little time to find a replacement they would need a significant offer to part with their right-back.

That may not stop clubs trying, as shown when Borussia Monchengladbach reportedly made a loan offer for the 22-year-old with an attached option to buy.

Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach have reportedly had an offer for Norwich City's Max Aarons rejected. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Any loan offer considered would have to come with an obligation to buy, and the pace of Stuart Webber's recruitment would really be tested in that scenario.

For these reasons a move seems unlikely for the under-21 international, but it's certainly a situation to watch as deadline day unfolds.

A move for Milot Rashica

Earlier in the summer Smith said: "There might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere. We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing."

Although it seemed barely conceivable at the time, Milot Rashica is very much starting to fall into that category. The Kosovan has missed out on Norwich's last two matchday squads despite his £9million star signing status, and has registered only one assist so far this campaign.

Smith reiterated at a recent press conference that Rashica was focused on his current club, but if a good offer comes in before the 5pm German cut-off, a deadline day move could very well suit all parties.

A similar move for Jordan Hugill

What largely prompted Smith to be asked the question to which he gave that response was Jordan Hugill's situation.

While the 30-year-old has clear pedigree at this level and has already scored for the Canaries this season, he's seemingly fourth in the striking pecking order.

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill has been a figure of speculation throughout the summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The ex-Aston Villa chief's preference for a one-up-front system doesn't help Hugill on that front, and links with Cardiff City will not have passed him by.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison denies he's been given the chance to sign his former loanee, but a knock on Smith's door could well come from Hugill as the deadline approaches.

A bonus winger to add to the mix

Although this scenario only likely comes into play upon the departure of Rashica, the Canaries have explored the possibility of adding some quality on the flank.

Danel Sinani's impressive performances have helped alleviate fears they're short in that area, although losing Rashica would reduce the options available to Smith.

Any movement at this stage would test the extent to which Webber has oven-ready replacements planned, but far more has been done in far less time on deadline day.