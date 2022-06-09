Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Bushiri completes permanent City exit

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:43 AM June 9, 2022
Updated: 11:36 AM June 9, 2022
Rocky Bushiri has sealed a loan move to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian

Rocky Bushiri has sealed a permanent move to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian. - Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Hibernian have made their loan move for Norwich City centre-back Rocky Bushiri permanent for an undisclosed fee.

Bushiri leaves Carrow Road three years after signing without having made a single first-team appearance. The Belgian youth international was signed from KAS Eupen in the summer of 2019 before loan spells with Blackpool, Sint-Truidense, Michelen and Eupen.

He moved to Hibernian in January for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and the Scottish Premiership side have opted to make the move permanent this summer.

Hibees manager Lee Johnson told official club channels: "Rocky has a lot of attributes to be a successful in his career. He has obvious strengths and it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt to a new playing style."

Head of recruitment Ian Gordon added: "Rocky is just 22, has played over 80 senior matches, and has a lot of room for improvement. We believe we can add value to him that’ll benefit the Club in the future."

Bushiri made two appearances for City's under-23s during his time at the club.

