City confirm Zimmermann departure

News

Norwich City centre-back Christoph Zimmermann has left the club to join Bundesliga 2 side SV Darmstadt, both clubs have confirmed.

Zimmermann joined the Canaries in 2017 and was a regular starter during his first two years at the Carrow Road, but issues with form and fitness meant he struggled for game time during his final three campaigns with the club.

City head coach Dean Smith confirmed after his side's victory over Cambridge United that the German would be allowed to leave this summer if he chose to, saying: "(Zimmermann) is a total professional.

"He drives the others and he sets an example, and that's what you want in the dressing room. Everybody knows how much he means to this football club and how much this football club means to him.

"His character shines through and he hasn't had as much football as he'd have liked in the last 18 months, so it would have been wrong of us not to give him this opportunity.

"He goes with everybody's best wishes at this football club, because he's shown as a player, and a person, the sort of characters we want."

Zimmermann expressed his pleasure at joining Darmstadt when speaking to their official channels, saying: "After many exciting years in England, I'm happy to be back in Germany. I immediately had a good feeling at Darmstadt 98.

"The club has developed positively over the past few years, the structures are great and the exchange with those responsible has been great; open and good."

The Lilies' manager Torsten Lieberknecht said: "Christoph has enormous playing experience. He is also a very communicative player, both on and off the field, who can help our young central defenders to develop even better.

"Not least because of several discussions we had with his former coaches as well as with him of course, I'm confident that he can become an important support."

Zimmermann has signed a three-year deal at the Stadion am Böllenfalltor and will wear the number four shirt during his time there.