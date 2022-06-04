Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
News

City youngster completes permanent MK Dons move

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:16 AM June 4, 2022
Updated: 10:18 AM June 4, 2022
Matthew Dennis of Norwich City and Andrew Surman of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Papa Joh

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis has joined MK Dons for an undisclosed fee. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youth player Matthew Dennis has completed a permanent move to MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old attacker signed for the Canaries from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020, but failed to make a single first-team appearance during his time at Carrow Road.

Dennis spent last season on loan National League Southend United, scoring seven times in 27 fifth tier appearances. He also played 25 times for Norwich's under-23s during his first season in Norfolk, scoring seven goals and registering three assists.

"I can’t wait to get started," Dennis told official Dons channels about the move. "I’ve spoken to the manager (Liam Manning) and he told me this is an opportunity for me. I’ll be looking to learn as much as I can from him and the other players here."

MK head coach Manning added: "Matt is a player with great potential, who has excellent physical attributes and also some exciting technical qualities, which you can see from some of the goals he has scored.

"This move presents a real opportunity for him to make the step up to League One level after a promising season in the National League, and we are very much looking forward to working with him, starting this summer."


