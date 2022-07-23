Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
News

City confirm Lees-Melou departure

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 9:03 AM July 23, 2022
Updated: 9:04 AM July 23, 2022
Pierre Lees-Melou produced another impressive performance at Old Trafford

Former Norwich City midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has returned to France with Stade Brest. - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Brest on a permanent deal, the Canaries have confirmed.

The Frenchman departs for a fee that could rise to £3.5million, having signed for a similar sum last summer from Brest's compatriots Nice.

He made 37 appearances for Norwich in all competitions, scoring once in April's 2-0 win over Burnley.

City will now attempt to sign a replacement for Lees-Melou, after his departure leaves them with just four recognised central midfielders and a head coach in Dean Smith whose preference is 4-3-3.


