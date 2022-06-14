News
Rashica keen on Bundesliga return - reports
- Credit: PA
Norwich City winger Milot Rashica will not be signing for German side Schalke this summer, although he is looking for a return to the Bundesliga.
That's according to Sky Germany journalist Dirk Schlarmann, who reported on his Twitter account that the Kosovan is keen on a swift return to the league he left to join City, but that the Miners don't have sufficient funds to sign him.
Outgoings are expected to dictate the amount of business the Canaries can do this summer, with their relegation hurting them financially.
Rashica arguably boasts one of the highest values in Dean Smith's squad, having moved to Carrow Road for around £9million in 2021.
Smith has historically been a big fan of the 25-year-old, with reports claiming that he tried to sign him with Aston Villa a year before he came to England.
Rashica's 2021-22 season was inconsistent, however, as he scored just once and made two assists in 31 Premier League appearances as part of a side that struggled throughout the campaign to create chances.
The winger is highly regarded in the Bundesliga, having spent four years there with Werder Bremen, scoring 21 goals in 87 appearances.
Most Read
- 1 Chelsea extend ex-City loanee Gilmour's contract
- 2 City director resigns from board role
- 3 Stuart Webber forced to cancel Chimborazo mountain climb
- 4 The former City stars in search of a new club this summer
- 5 City report card: Normann flatters to deceive after bright start
- 6 Rashica keen on Bundesliga return - reports
- 7 Norfolk family's 'bizarre' connection to potential Norwich City investors
- 8 City executive director misses out on EFL board spot
- 9 PODCAST: Preparations ramp up ahead of City's pre-season return
- 10 Norwich City - the 2022-23 Championship 'dream team'
If City are looking to cash in on their asset to fund spending, that could well be the market where they extract the most value because of this.
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber told official club channels last month that "we don't have a lot of money, but we do have the ability to do a couple of things.
"Then it might depend on what we do with outs," he said. "As always, when you go into a summer after being relegated there's uncertainty.
"Some Premier League clubs want some of our players. They'll all want to stay in the Premier League, that's obvious. If we sold one or two that'd help us to do other things but we'll be doing some bits of business.
"What we have to understand is that Championship-wise we have a very strong squad, both in terms of quality and depth."