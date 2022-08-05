City confirm Ramsey loan signing

News

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan deal.

Ramsey becomes the Canaries' fourth signing of the summer, as well as their fourth in midfield, having signed a new contract with the West Midlands club before moving to Carrow Road.

Ramsey spent last season on loan with League One Cheltenham Town, making 15 appearances - of which nine were starts - and scoring once.

The English under-19 European Championship winner joined the Villa academy alongside brother Jacob at under-9 level, and is yet to make an appearance for the club's senior side despite being promoted to the first-team setup by current Norwich head coach Dean Smith in 2021.

Smith has expressed his delight at bringing Ramsey to Norfolk, telling official club channels: "Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well. He’s one that really excited myself and Shakey.

“He can score goals as well. Liam [Bramley] worked with him during their FA Youth Cup winning run as well, so we just felt that, having just lost Jonny Rowe to an injury, he’s a young one who can come in and we can help develop.

“He’s got great hunger and an urgency to learn and get better. He’s just on the back of winning the UEFA U19 tournament with England, so he’s a confident boy and has played a couple of games for Villa in pre-season against Walsall and Leeds in Australia.

Ramsey said of his temporary transfer: "I worked with Dean when he was at Villa and saw what he did for my brother, so hopefully he can do that for me.

"What I want to show the fans is that I can do things other people can’t do, I can score goals and get assists – I just love creating goals.

"I’ve been to the training ground so many times and I know how nice it is around there. I’ve never played at Carrow Road before, but I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m about."