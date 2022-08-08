City's move for Bosnian midfielder falls through - reports

News

Norwich City's move to sign Bosnian midfielder Amer Gojak from Dinamo Zagreb fell through due to work permit issues, according to reports from Croatia.

Večernji List have claimed that the Canaries attempted to sign Gojak from Zagreb this summer, but were denied by his inability to secure a permit.

The report states that the 23-time Croatian champions are hoping to offload Gojak as part of a squad overhaul currently in process, but have had no joy as of yet.

City have signed South American midfielders Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez, who both made their debuts in yellow and green in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic, instead.

The former was brought in for a package that could rise to above £10million from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, while the latter joined from Chilean Universidad Catolica before starting at Carrow Road four days later.

Sara made a 10-minute cameo against the Latics, but is expected to feature in Dean Smith's starting line-up for the visit of Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

Gojak, 25, has made 33 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, scoring four times. He joined Dinamo from Olimpik Sarajevo in 2015, and spent part of the 2020-21 on loan with Italian side Torino.

He's scored 27 goals and claimed 24 assist in 271 club appearances.