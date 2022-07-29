WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents' verdict on Chilean target

Video

Norwich City are close to making their third signing of the summer in Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez, which spelt the end of their pursuit of Montreal's Ismael Kone.

The Canaries' search for a replacement for the departed Pierre Lees-Melou has reanimated a transfer window that looked to be dying out, and our City correspondents were on hand to discuss all the latest developments in Window Watch.

Adam Harvey was joined by reporters Samuel Seaman and Connor Southwell for the third episode of our transfer analysis programme of 2022-23, which also looked ahead to the start of the season at Cardiff City tomorrow.

On the agenda was Nunez, who Southwell confirmed is a player of interest. "This is definitely one that we understand to be on the cards," he said.

"Varying levels of how progressed it is, depending on who you speak to, so in general terms we'll say that Norwich are working very hard on bringing Marcelino Nunez into the club.

"We know they've stepped up their scouting operations in South America and North America, so it's clearly an area that they feel they can find exceptional value and real talent in."

Watch the full episode of Window Watch in the video above.




