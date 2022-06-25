Feyenoord interested in Tzolis - reports

News

Dutch side Feyenoord are interested in a loan deal for Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis, according to reports.

Greek outlet Sportime have claimed that the 20-year-old is attracting interest from the Eredivisie side, along with ex-City boss Daniel Farke's new club Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to the report, however, Feyenoord have insufficient funds for a permanent deal, and would therefore only be able to sign Tzolis on loan, with a commitment of between 70 and 80pc of his wages.

Belgian side Club Brugge are understood to be in talks with the Canaries over an initial loan for the Greek international with an option to buy next summer. Norwich Sporting director Stuart Webber has told Tzolis he's free to leave Carrow Road this summer if the terms on a deal are sufficient for his current club.

While a permanent move and a boost to the transfer budget would be preferred, City are realistic about the likelihood of recouping the £8.8million sum they paid for the winger, and are therefore likely to offload him on an initially temporary basis.

Tzolis suffered a turbulent first season in Norfolk, making just three Premier League starts after Farke had christened him "one of the most exciting players across European football" upon his signing.

The ex-PAOK man even spent time with Norwich's under-23 side, after head coach Dean Smith decided to take him out of the limelight.

"His confidence has obviously been hit by not playing as much and not being involved," Smith said. "We're trying to get him the game time so that we can improve his productivity and his confidence.

"We're talking to him and he understands it. I feel for the lad, it's not his fault that we go and buy a player for a certain amount of money but they have to live with that tag.

"I just want him to get back to not worrying about that and just getting back to enjoying his football."