Tzolis close to joining Eredivisie side - reports

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis is close to joining Dutch top flight side FC Twente on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The Athletic have stated that the Greek winger will travel to the Netherlands on Thursday to complete the remaining tasks required to finalise the deal, including a medical.

The report claims that Twente have committed to paying a high percentage of Tzolis' wages, as well as assuring the Canaries of a high level of game time for the 20-year-old.

Belgian side Club Brugge are understood to have shown a persistent interest throughout the summer, while Twente's Eredivisie rivals Feyernoord have been linked alongside Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach.

City head coach Dean Smith confirmed that there had been a number of enquiries about a temporary move for Tzolis after his side's 3-1 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday, saying: "There are a few clubs asking if they could take him on loan.

"It is a possibility he could go out on loan. He is a player with lots of potential. Unfortunately he didn't play a lot of minutes last season. We still believe there is potential to come out of him.

"But we can't give him the amount of game time this season that he needs. In the long run for him and the football club we feel it is better for his development he goes out on loan. Then he comes back full of confidence after that."

Tzolis arrived at Carrow Road last summer in a deal worth around £9million, but failed to make the desired impact as Norwich slid harmlessly out of the Premier League.

The City number 18 made just three Premier League starts last term and didn't register a single goal or assist, after fanfare at his purchase for what could become a club record fee.

Twente finished fourth in the league in 2021-22, and could sign a record City signing for the second time after Ricky Van Wolfswinkel's moved to Enschede last year.