City pull out of Kone negotiations - reports

Norwich City have pulled out of the running to sign Ismael Kone, according to reports. - Credit: Zuma Press/PA Images

Norwich City have ended their pursuit of Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to reports.

City sporting director Stuart Webber flew to Washington to watch and meet Kone during the Canaries' trip to Scotland last weekend, but has withdrawn his interest due to the increasing finances involved in the potential deal.

Webber and his recruitment team will now move onto other potential targets, as Norwich look to replace the departed Pierre Lees-Melou. The Frenchman joined Stade Brest last week in a deal worth up to £3.5million, leaving only three of City's nine summer 2021 arrivals in Dean Smith's squad.

According to The Athletic, the Championship club were not unable to afford Kone, but felt his price was higher than they intended to pay.

Head coach Smith confirmed that his side were looking to add in central areas after their 1-0 defeat to Hibernian rounded off pre-season. "We're looking to bring another player in," he said.

"We've got Isaac (Hayden) a few weeks off coming back, and Gabriel (Sara) training with us now. We will bring in another player as well. That was always on the radar to do something in that area of the pitch."