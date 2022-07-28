Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City pull out of Kone negotiations - reports

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:51 PM July 28, 2022
Updated: 2:14 PM July 28, 2022
MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 30: CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone (28) plays the ball during the Atlanta U

Norwich City have pulled out of the running to sign Ismael Kone, according to reports. - Credit: Zuma Press/PA Images

Norwich City have ended their pursuit of Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone, according to reports.

City sporting director Stuart Webber flew to Washington to watch and meet Kone during the Canaries' trip to Scotland last weekend, but has withdrawn his interest due to the increasing finances involved in the potential deal.

Webber and his recruitment team will now move onto other potential targets, as Norwich look to replace the departed Pierre Lees-Melou. The Frenchman joined Stade Brest last week in a deal worth up to £3.5million, leaving only three of City's nine summer 2021 arrivals in Dean Smith's squad.

According to The Athletic, the Championship club were not unable to afford Kone, but felt his price was higher than they intended to pay.

Head coach Smith confirmed that his side were looking to add in central areas after their 1-0 defeat to Hibernian rounded off pre-season. "We're looking to bring another player in," he said.

"We've got Isaac (Hayden) a few weeks off coming back, and Gabriel (Sara) training with us now. We will bring in another player as well. That was always on the radar to do something in that area of the pitch."

Don't Miss

CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone is in Norwich City's sights

Updated

Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Fans have asked questions of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber.

Interview

City commercial director confirms shareholder talks

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Hugill of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the pre-season friendly match

Cantwell looking a 'different player' after sparkling pre-season

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich City during the Pre-season friendly match at Celtic Park, GlasgowPicture by

Interview

McLean calls for collective responsibility ahead of fresh campaign

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon