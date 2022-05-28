News
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries after Blackburn midfielder
- Credit: PA
Reports have linked Norwich City with Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell, who is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer.
The Herald have stated that City face competition from Rangers, Fulham and Bournemouth for the signature of the 27-year-old, who scored three times and made 10 assists in 41 appearances during the 2021-22 season.
Rovers manager Tony Mowbray, who will leave the club when Rothwell does, appeared to suggest that the club should've extended the Englishman's contract, saying: "I had strong opinions on what we should have done with that situation and the club made a decision.
"You have to abide by that and get on with it. I think Joe's talent deserves to play in the Premier League, we will see if he gets there.
"He's been very professional and worked very hard, and he's contributed with his performance levels. He has time to go in his development but I'm sure he can play in the Premier League."
City are well into their recruitment process with the transfer window opening in less than two weeks, but news of investment talks have led fans to speculate on the impact this may have on the Canaries' spending power.
Whether the deal would be done in time to impact dealings this summer is as yet unknown, but Norwich are understood to be looking to bolster their midfield options after Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour and Lukas Rupp left the club.
Sporting director Stuart Webber stated that City "don’t have a lot of money" to spend this summer without selling their top stars.