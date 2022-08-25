City assistant sporting director Adams on transfer business

Interview

Norwich City assistant sporting director Neil Adams has told supporters to "wait and see" if further transfer business is done by the Canaries this summer.

Several injuries at left-back have forced Dean Smith's side to enter the market once again, after midfielders Isaac Hayden, Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez and Aaron Ramsey were signed earlier in the window.

English league clubs have the chance to sign players until 11pm next Thursday, September 2, and Adams didn't commit to assuring fans the left-back shortage would be addressed.

He also refused to rule out any further business, however, saying that late departures could force the club's hand. He told Canaries TV: "It's a case of wait and see really, right up until the end of the window, as you would expect me to say.

"The obvious area is left-back. There's a lot of people wondering what's happening with that position, with Sam McCallum and Dimitris (Giannoulis) and Jacob (Sorensen) getting themselves injuries.

"We have Sam Byram coming back from injury. It'll be good to see how fit he is now. We'd like to think he's ready to go."

Speculation has surrounded the futures of high-value players Max Aarons and Milot Rashica, while goalkeeper Tim Krul has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United.

"We feel the squad we've got now is capable of doing what we want it to do," said Adams, "but you never say never. Something might come up, a player might go, and we may pick up injuries.

"We feel that we've got a really good squad here and obviously we'd like to keep the players here. But sometimes it's beyond your control if a deal suits a player, suits the club. We feel that we've assembled a squad that's capable of doing what we want it to do, but things can change."

Norwich head coach Smith recently affirmed his desire to keep his key players at Carrow Road, saying: "We're not looking to lose any players, that's for sure.

"There might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere. We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing."