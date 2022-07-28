City agree $4m deal for Chilean midfielder - reports

News

Norwich City have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Marcelino Nunez from Universidad Catolica, according to reports from the 22-year-old's native Chile.

La Tercera report that the nine-times capped international will join the Canaries for around £3.3million, concluding their search for a third central midfield signing of the summer.

The report claims that City originally had a bid of around £2.5million rejected, with Catolica holding out for the fee that Norwich have now agreed to pay.

Nunez has made 15 Chilean top-flight appearances during the 2022 season, registering one assist. He's traditionally been deployed as a central 'number eight', but has also played in deeper and more advanced roles, as well as at right-back and on the wing.

He made his professional debut in 2020, rising rapidly to become a key player for Los Cruzados and a regular for his national team. He's made a total of 82 club appearances, scoring 11 times and claiming 12 assists. He's scored once for Chile.

Signing another midfielder has been a priority for Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber since the departure of Pierre Lees-Melou, who recently joined French top-tier side Stade Brest in a deal that could rise to around £3.5million.

This summer had already seen the departures of loanees Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour, who made a combined 54 appearances for Dean Smith's side last season. Experienced German midfielder Lukas Rupp also moved on upon the expiry of his contract in July, having spent two-and-a-half years at Carrow Road.

For that reason adding players in midfield has been the focus for Webber and Smith ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, which kicks off on Saturday away at Cardiff City before Wigan Athletic arrive in NR1 for the first home fixture of the term.

Smith confirmed following the Canaries' defeat to Celtic last Saturday that they were looking to add to their core of central players, saying: "We're looking to bring another player in. That was always on the radar to do something in that area of the pitch."