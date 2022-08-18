Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries reject Aarons offers

News

Norwich City have rejected two loan offers for Max Aarons, according to reports. - Credit: PA

Norwich City have rejected two loan offers for in demand full-back Max Aarons, according to reports.

Freelance journalist and transfer expert Pete O'Rourke has claimed that Italian top flight sides Atalanta and Monza have seen their rebuffed, while Borussia Monchengladbach - who are coached by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke - have enquired about Aarons' availability.

Norwich have rejected loan offers from Atalanta & Monza for Max Aarons, while Borussia Monchengladbach who are managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke have also enquired about Aarons’ availability. #NCFC #Atalanta #Monza #borussiamoenchengladbach — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 18, 2022

The report claims that the Canaries have told the England under-21 international he's free to leave this summer if a suitable offer is submitted.

Aarons has been the subject of transfer speculation for a number of years now, with Manchester United interested in him since as early as 2019 and Barcelona submitting a bid for him in 2020.

He's also been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and is understood to be open to a move before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Speaking about his future following an equalising goal against Wigan Athletic earlier this season, the 22-year-old said: " “It is a cliché and a lot of players will say it, but (my future) is out of my hands and what will be will be.

"The people here know that however long I’m here and I’m playing with this badge on, I’ll perform and give it my 100%. I’m focused and just looking at the next task ahead."

Aarons has started every Championship fixture for Dean Smith's side so far this season, as they struggle with an injury crisis at full-back.

With Sam Byram now seen as first-choice left-back after injuries to Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen, and Bali Mumba out on loan, the City number two has no experienced right-back cover.

He's been a consistent starter throughout his time with the Norwich first team, after breaking into the senior side in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in September 2018.

Since then he's made 170 appearances for the Norfolk club, scoring six times. He's also made 25 appearances for England at youth level.