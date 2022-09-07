Rashica set for Galatasaray - reports

News

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is the subject of interest from Galatasaray, according to reports from Turkey. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Galatasaray are set to sign Norwich City winger Milot Rashica, according to reports from Turkey.

English clubs have been unable to sign players since last Thursday's transfer deadline, but the Turkish window remains open until tomorrow (Thursday) night.

According to various Turkish media outlets, the Lions are now close to confirming the arrival of Rashica, who has scored just one league goal since his £9million switch to Norfolk in 2021.

According to prominent Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, he'll arrive at Istanbul airport tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 2:30 (UK time) to seal the move.

Head coach Dean Smith recently insisted the 26-year-old was part of his plans, saying: "He's a little bit low on confidence at the moment, as players can be. He's got the one assist for Max (Aarons') goal against Wigan, but he signed as a big money signing in the Premier League and he wants to be playing at the highest level.

"Being in the Championship, he expects more of himself at the moment, and he's working hard at that. There's no question about his attitude and desire to be a top player and we're helping him do that.

"Milot is one of those players who hasn't been at this level before. It's Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, but he came back focused.

"His body fat was down, all of his numbers were pointing in the right direction. So it's not for a want of trying, and he's an important member of the squad."

Impressive performances from Onel Hernandez and Danel Sinani have sent Rashica tumbling down the City pecking order, however, after he played 35 games last term and started the opening fixture of the Championship season against Cardiff.

Speaking about players who have been left on the fringes early this season, Smith said: "There might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere.

"We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing."