Galatasaray confirm Rashica loan

News

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica has joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2022-23 season, the Turkish club have confirmed.

No permanent option has been included in the deal to sign the Kosovan, while the Lions will pay Rashica €1.5million (around £1.3million) in wages during the loan, they've confirmed.

The 26-year-old had struggled for game time at Carrow Road early this season, failing to make the Canaries' last three matchday squads and missing from the Championship starting line-up since a 2-1 defeat to Hull City last month.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has left the door open to a future return to his plans, however, saying: "Like all the loans, Christos Tzolis and Przemek Placheta are the same, it's to continue their development.

"You can't be carrying a squad of 30. The only way we can keep these players developing is to loan them out.

"I've left Milot to go out. We have a loans manager who will be in touch with him and I will be as well. We wish him all the best."

Rashica told his new club's official channels of the move: "I am happy to be in a big club like Galatasaray. It's an honour to wear this jersey.

"I can't wait to be on the field soon. I hope we have a good season. Before I came here, I felt the love and support of my fans. I look forward to meeting them at the stadium."

It's been a busy transfer deadline day for the Turkish giants, who've also signed former Inter Milan and Paris Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi, ex-Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata and defender Mathias Ross Jensen from Danish side Aalborg BK.

They're hoping to improve on last year's 13th-placed Super Lig finish, having won the league a record 22 times and as recently as 2019.

Rashica has made a total of 40 appearances for City, scoring twice and making three assists. He was signed from German side Werder Bremen for around £9million in the summer of 2021, but failed to make the impact it was hoped he would in NR1.