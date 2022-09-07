Ex-City winger set to join Turkish giants

News

Former Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond is set to move from Southampton to Besiktas. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond is set to sign a one-year deal with Turkish giants Besiktas, after Southampton sanctioned a move away from St. Mary's.

English clubs have been unable to sign players since last Thursday's transfer deadline, but the Turkish window remains open until tomorrow (Thursday) night.

That means a move to the Super Lig leaders is on for Redmond, who was told he'd be allowed to leave the Saints earlier in the summer. Premier League Bournemouth attempted to sign the 28-year-old on deadline day, but a deal to join the Cherries fell through.

He's been absent from Ralph Hasenhuttl's matchday squad since a Premier League opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and has less than a year left on his current contract. Besiktas are reported to have agreed a fee of £4million.

Redmond signed for Southampton from the Canaries in 2016 for around £10million, having made 123 appearances, scored 13 goals and helped them to promotion via the play-offs.

He was signed first by former City manager Chris Hughton in 2013 after working with him as a teenager at Birmingham City, and opened his Norwich account with a long-range winner against his future club at Carrow Road.

He topped a fine Championship season with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at Wembley, before scoring six times as he was relegated again with City in the same summer he moved on.

The England international has made 232 appearances and scored 30 goals for Southampton, helping them to an eighth-placed finish in his first season in Hampshire.

Besiktas have already signed fellow Englishman Dele Alli on loan from Everton this summer, with former Premier League players Romain Saiss, Gedson Fernandes, Arthur Masuaku and Wout Weghorst in the Black Eagles' squad.

Hasenhuttl said, following the closure of the English window: "There are still some windows open somewhere so some players can still leave. If not, we have to try and give them the respect they deserve."