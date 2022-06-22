WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents on the key transfer news

England under-21s striker Cameron Archer is liked by both Norwich City and Watford. - Credit: PA

The Norwich City transfer rumour mill is in full swing, with news around Todd Cantwell, Cameron Archer and potential sales surfacing recently around the Canaries.

City head coach Dean Smith is understood to be an admirer of Aston Villa striker Archer, who is being courted by a number of clubs interested in signing him on loan.

Whether Villa boss Steven Gerrard allows the 20-year-old to depart will depend on his pre-season assessment of the English youth international, who made his first-team debut under Smith.

One player who could be heading out the other side of the revolving door is Cantwell, who was recently linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club are said to be keen on a loan for the creative midfielder, but there are doubts around whether Norwich would sanction such a move in the final year of his contract.

