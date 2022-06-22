Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

WINDOW WATCH: Canaries correspondents on the key transfer news

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 1:15 PM June 22, 2022
Updated: 1:20 PM June 22, 2022
England under-21s striker Cameron Archer is liked by both Norwich City and Watford.

England under-21s striker Cameron Archer is liked by both Norwich City and Watford. - Credit: PA

The Norwich City transfer rumour mill is in full swing, with news around Todd Cantwell, Cameron Archer and potential sales surfacing recently around the Canaries.

City head coach Dean Smith is understood to be an admirer of Aston Villa striker Archer, who is being courted by a number of clubs interested in signing him on loan.

Whether Villa boss Steven Gerrard allows the 20-year-old to depart will depend on his pre-season assessment of the English youth international, who made his first-team debut under Smith.

One player who could be heading out the other side of the revolving door is Cantwell, who was recently linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club are said to be keen on a loan for the creative midfielder, but there are doubts around whether Norwich would sanction such a move in the final year of his contract.

Join our Canaries correspondents on the Pink Un YouTube channel at 1:15pm to dissect the current recruitment situation at Colney.

Don't Miss

Stoke City's Mario Vrancic during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Tre

News

Ex-City midfielder leaves Stoke on loan

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Manchester City's Vincent Kompany battle for the ball (Mike Eg

A-Z: Norwich City in good Kompany for the Championship fightback

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have unveiled a new club crest, to be used from June 2022

News

City officially change their club badge

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

News

Ex-City midfielder drops to German fourth tier

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon