Ex-City midfielder drops to German fourth tier

Former Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann has a new club in the German fourth tier. - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed for German fourth-tier side Wuppertaler SV from second division Paderborn.

The 31-year-old completes the shock move after just one year with Paderborn, where he played 15 times and and scored three goals.

Wuppertal compete in the Regionalliga, which is comprised of five divisions and a mixture of professional and amateur sides.

Stiepermann started his career with Borussia Dortmund, making seven first-team appearances and winning the Bundesliga in 2011.

After leaving the Westfalenstadion he spent time at Alemania Aachen, Energie Cottbus, Greuther Furth and VFL Bochum.

He then moved to Carrow Road in 2017, where we won two Championship titles, made 123 appearances and scored 16 goals, nine of those coming in the 2018-19 campaign.

The German told official Wuppertal channels of the move: "The decisive factor was that the coaching team and the sporting management were able to convince me that WSV, as a traditional club, would like to attack again in sport.

"Something is being created here in Wuppertal. I'm really up for that! I want to be a mainstay in the team and help the young players to develop."

Sporting director Stephan Kusters said: "I'm happy that Marco has chosen us. We had very good discussions in which we were able to convince him of WSV's plans.

"We quickly realized that we are on the same wavelength and want to go in the same direction. It makes me proud to hear that Marco is keen on WSV.

"He can take a leading role and is at home in central midfield. With his experience, he can help the team and take them further, both as a footballer and as a person. Now I'm looking forward to the preparations starting and us seeing Marco on the pitch."