Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with raid on Villa duo

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:36 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM April 28, 2022
Preston North End's Cameron Archer has an attempt on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at D

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. - Credit: PA

Dean Smith is reportedly hoping to raid his former club Aston Villa this summer by signing Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Norwich City's head coach has begun discussions with sporting director Stuart Webber and his deputy Neil Adams over summer recruitment plans. 

That is most likely to be ahead of a Championship campaign and their relegation can be confirmed on Saturday should they get beaten by Villa and Burnley pick up three points at Watford.

Archer has impressed during his loan spell at Preston, where he has scored seven goals in 18 appearances since joining the club on loan in January. 

Preston boss Ryan Lowe used his friendship with Villa boss Steven Gerrard to bring the 20-year-old to Deepdale and hasn't been disappointed by the striker's contribution. 

Lowe has already expressed North End's desire to sign the England U20 international again next season, but it now appears his side will face stiff competition. 

TeamTalk are reporting that Norwich are among the suitors for Archer's services next season. 

Gerrard was asked about Archer's future recently and told the BirminghamMail that he wanted to assess him in pre-season before sanctioning another move away.

"Ryan [Lowe] phoned me two days ago and asked for him back next season! I told him to tell Peter Ridsdale (Preston North End's transfer advisor) to get his noughts out if he's wanting him on a full-time basis! I also said that he won't be available for a loan because the idea of the loan is to give him some experience to get him back in the group and to have a positive pre-season.

"I want more forward options in the No.9 position, if you like, so we'll analyse Cam in pre-season and we'll make the decision from there. He's a big, bright prospect here," Gerrard said.

"Ryan's done a good job with him. Preston have given him a really good opportunity, to be fair, but everyone wants Cam Archer and everyone wants Keinan Davis! Good players cost an awful lot of money and you know that, don't ya!"

Stoke City's Jaden Philogene-Bidace celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during th

Jaden Philogene-Bidace has also been linked with a move to Carrow Road. - Credit: PA

The report also suggests that Norwich are monitoring current Stoke loanee Philogene-Bidace, who also worked under Smith at Villa.

Philogene-Bidace joined Stoke on loan from Villa in January but a knee injury has slowed his progress. 

The winger has made 10 appearances for Michael O'Neill's side, scoring on one occasion. 

Smith handed the 20-year-old his Premier League debut as a lat substitute during a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur back in May 2021. 

This isn't the first time that Norwich have been linked with a current Villa player, with reports suggesting Keinan Davis was on their list of targets, something we understand to be wide of the mark. 

Norwich City Transfer News

