City winger Placheta linked with Greek Super League side

Samuel Seaman

Published: 4:34 PM June 25, 2022
Przemyslaw Placheta started the first Premier League match of his career

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta has been linked with Greek side AEK Athens. - Credit: Focus Images Limited

Greek top-flight side AEK Athens are the latest club to show an interest in Norwich City’s Przemyslaw Placheta, according to reports from the winger’s native Poland.

According to Meczyki the management at Athens, who finished fifth in the 2021-22 season and previously signed Nelson Oliveira from the Canaries, are keen to bring the 24-year-old in.

The same outlet reported this week that Norwich's Championship rivals Birmingham City were interested in a loan-to-buy deal for their number 11, with further interest internationally.

Placheta played 14 times for Dean Smith's side last season, starting just six Premier League games after a battle with covid-19 marred the start of his campaign.

The seven-times capped international moved to Norfolk in 2020 from Slask Wroclaw, scoring once in 41 appearances in yellow and green.

Speaking in April about his game time, Placheta said: "For me as a young player, it is amazing to have had the game time that I have this season. For me as a person and a player, it is not enough; I want more. 

"I will do everything I can to play on this level. For me as a person, it is important to be healthy and injury free, that is the first thing and the goal for me.

"After this I will also try to fight for a spot in the first XI and to play more and to help the team win games because we need this."

