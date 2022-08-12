Canaries Trust buys club shares from Archant

News

The Canaries Trust have bought 3,500 shares in Norwich City from local publisher Archant's administrator, they confirmed at their AGM last night.

The trust, which is funded by subscription fees from City supporters, will become the sixth-largest shareholders in the club once the deal goes through. The process is expected to be completed at the club's next board meeting.

The purchase from Archant, who publish the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News among other titles, will be the largest transfer of shares in the trust's history.

Robin Sainty, Chair of the trust, said: “This is something that has taken two years to negotiate and has stretched our financial resources to the limit, but the result has been to give our members an even greater voice, and I would like to pay tribute to our treasurer, Gary Field, who has worked so hard to get this over the line.”