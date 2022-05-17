Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: City under-23s head to Molineux for play-offs

Samuel Seaman

Published: 6:03 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 6:50 PM May 17, 2022
Abu Kamara scores a penalty and celebrates with Tony Springett and Jon Tomkinson during Norwich City

Norwich City's under-23s head to Wolves this evening. - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City's under-23s face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their biggest game of the season tonight.

The young Canaries travel to Molineux for a one-leg play-off semi-final, with the winner a game away from the top flight of English academy football.

Wolves are the hosts for the fixture, as they finished second in the Premier League 2 second division, while City finished fifth, in the final play-off spot.

Bali Mumba starts for Alan Nielson's side, having returned from his loan at Peterborough United early. 

He told club channels ahead of the game: "(The under-23s) are all great players. They’ve all got the potential, so there’s nothing bad I can say about the lads. They’re a great set of lads and good players on the pitch, so positives all round.

"We’re still in the play-offs and can try to get the win at their ground when we’ve got them again. It should be another good game and we’ll look to get a win there."

– Keep up with the action from the game via our live blog above

