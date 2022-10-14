'It's a big game' - Bilic challenges Watford players ahead of City clash

Interview

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has had his say on Norwich City ahead of the Hornets' Championship meeting with the Canaries. - Credit: PA

Watford manager Slaven Bilic has called on his players to up their standards ahead of Norwich City's trip to Vicarage Road.

The Canaries head to Hertfordshire in second place in the Championship, while the hosts have lost consecutive games after a 4-0 win over Stoke in Bilic's first game in charge.

A poor start to the season left the Hornets in 10th and previous boss Rob Edwards out of a job, but they've slipped to 14th under the Croatian's stewardship.

That's left Bilic calling on his players to improve, as they prepare for a tough test from Dean Smith's men.

"It's two clubs that got relegated and have good players," he said. "It's a big game and you have to be complete in every area of the pitch.

"You have to be compact and compete, and use the spells you have in possession with good attitude and a good mentality. We need to be on the front foot and try to get our best players into a position where they can hurt Norwich.

"We’ve been working on that for the whole week and we feel that we will be able to allow our good players to shine and express themselves.

"It is a mental battle too. I knew when I came here that last season wasn’t enjoyable. Losing games, getting relegated, it wasn’t shiny and happy. You can change that mentality by talking to the players, by giving them new ideas, but the best way to change it is to get a string of results. Not one or two, but a run of good results.

"But to get that you have to deserve to get those results, and that is what we are aiming for."

The Hornets will be without defenders Christian Kabasele and Francisco Sierralta, as Bilic confirmed in his pre-match media briefing. "Kabasele has a hamstring injury, he won’t play tomorrow," he said.

"Sierralta is the same leg but a different area. It was the groin, but now it’s the hamstring. It looked worse straight after the game and the way he described it, but fortunately it’s not that bad. We’re talking two to three weeks, rather than five or eight weeks."