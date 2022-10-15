'Woeful, spineless and disjointed' - City fans react to Watford defeat

Match reaction

Norwich City were beaten 2-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road, Josh Sargent's eighth goal of the season in vain as the Hornets moved from 18th to 10th in the Championship table.

Goals from Imran Louza and Keinan Davis were the difference for the Hornets, after Angus Gunn's penalty save had denied the former in the 13th minute.

Isaac Hayden impressed on his City debut as a substitute, but couldn't get Dean Smith's side back in the game and they suffered their second consecutive defeat.

