'Woeful, spineless and disjointed' - City fans react to Watford defeat

Samuel Seaman

Published: 10:28 PM October 15, 2022
Updated: 11:26 PM October 15, 2022
Norwich City fans at the Canaries' Championship game against Watford at Vicarage Road. - Credit: Andy Sumner/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City were beaten 2-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road, Josh Sargent's eighth goal of the season in vain as the Hornets moved from 18th to 10th in the Championship table.

Goals from Imran Louza and Keinan Davis were the difference for the Hornets, after Angus Gunn's penalty save had denied the former in the 13th minute.

Isaac Hayden impressed on his City debut as a substitute, but couldn't get Dean Smith's side back in the game and they suffered their second consecutive defeat.

See some of the best reaction to the game from City fans below.













Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon