HORNETS 2 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Norwich City failed to grasp an opportunity to go top of the Championship once again, losing 2-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The defeat is the Canaries' second on the spin and means they're winless in three, after a nine-game unbeaten run had put them in a strong position.

Angus Gunn's 13th-minute penalty save appeared to change the momentum after a strong start for the Hornets, the 26-year-old pushing Imran Louza's spot-kick wide after Liam Gibbs had brought Ismael Sarr down.

Louza had his revenge in short order, however, slotting Sarr's cross unmarked with a fine volley at the back post. Keinan Davis then doubled the hosts' lead, coolly beating Gunn after Yaser Asprilla's toe-poke fell to him.

Slaven Bilic's side looked most likely to score next, but a moment of brilliance from Josh Sargent ensured that wasn't the case. He cut inside to fire beyond Daniel Bachmann at his near post, giving the Canaries a lifeline heading into the second period.

Dean Smith's men couldn't find a way back into the game, however, despite half-chances for Gabriel Sara and Grant Hanley, leaving them outside the promotion places after 14 games.

WATFORD (4-3-3):

Substitutes:

35. Okoye (GK)

10. Pedro (on for Asprilla, 63)

19. Bayo

28. Kalu (on for Sarr, 90+5)

32. Pollock

39. Kayembe (on for Davis, 87)

42. Morris

Head Coach: Slaven Bilic

Bookings: Cathcart (74)

NORWICH CITY (4-3-1-2):

Substitutes:

1. Krul

6. Gibson

8. Hayden (on for Gibbs, 45)

14. Cantwell (on for McLean, 82)

17. Sara (on for Nunez, 45)

20. Ramsey (on for Omobamidele, 90+1)

25. Hernandez (on for Dowell, 73)

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Bookings: Aarons (43)

KEY MOMENTS

2 - Nunez seizes on a loose ball and drives forward before dragging his shot wide from distance.

5 - Watford break forward and have a good chance to attack, but Kamara wastes it with a wayward effort.

6 - Louza drives through Gibbs' challenge and slips the ball into davis, who cuts back and forces a good save from Gunn at his near post.

7 - A clever routine from the ensuing corner allows Sarr to strike from the edge of the box, but it's straight at Gunn.

10 - Aarons finds Sargent in the box and he goes down under pressure from Cathcart, but the referee gives nothing.

13 - PENALTY MISSED: Kamara chips a cleer ball into Sarr in the box, and the referee points to the spot after Gibbs makes a challenge from the wrong side of him. Louza steps up and sees Gunn parry his poor penalty away.

17 - Byram slides the ball into Pukki on the edge of the box and his shot is deflected wide.

18 - GOAL WATFORD (Louza): Sarr's cross finds Louza unmarked at the back post, and he rolls into the far post on the volley.

22 - Dowell's fierce hit is straight at Bachmann and saved by the Watford 'keeper, before Aarons drags the rebound wide of his far post.

31 - GOAL WATFORD (Davis): Sarr's cross is deflected into the path of Asprilla, whose poke finds Davis to coolly dispatch.

44 - Troost-Ekong's effort is blocked by Hanley, before Davis connects poorly with the rebound and Gunn collects.

45 - GOAL NORWICH (Sargent): Dowell drives into space before spreading wide to Sargent, who cuts in to fire beyond Bachmann.

Half time - Watford 2-1 Norwich City

54 - Pukki crosses low for McLean, who flicks wide with his right foot at the near post.

55 - Hanley meets Sara's corner and half volleys at the second attempt, smacking the Watford bar.

62 - Sargent squares for Sara, but his shot spins wide on the stretch.

64 - Sarr cuts in and sees his shot saved by Gunn, before Aarons denies Davis the rebound.

70 - Kamara flies forward and flashes a ball across the box, but it sees no takers.

80 - Sarr clips the ball out to Sema and he fires towards goal, but Gunn collects at the second time of asking.

85 - Sargent pokes beyond Cathcart and charges towards goal, but the Watford defender recovers and the ball ricochets off the American and out for a goal kick.

90+1 - A corner is cleared as far as Kayembe, whose volley bounces just wide.

PLAYER RATINGS

Gunn 8, Aarons 5, Omobamidele 5, Hanley 7, Byram 5, Gibbs 4, McLean 6, Nunez 5, Dowell 6, Sargent 7, Pukki 6. Subs: Hayden 7, Sara 6, Hernandez 5, Cantwell 5, Ramsey 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 46pc-54pc

Shots: 16-11

On Target: 9-2

Corners: 3-11

Fouls: 10-8

Added-on time: 2 mins/6 mins

ATTENDANCE: 19,400 (1,938 Norwich)

REFEREE: Darren England