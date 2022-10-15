PICTURES: Canaries defeated by Watford

Gallery

Norwich City suffered their second defeat in a row at Vicarage Road, goals from Imran Louza and Keinan Davis securing three points for Watford.

Angus Gunn's 12th-minute penalty save looked to have swung momentum in the Canaries' favour, but a poor period from Dean Smith's side saw them surrender an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

Josh Sargent's 45th minute goal gave Norwich fans some hope, but they couldn't force their way back into the game despite half-chances for Gabriel Sara and Grant Hanley.

