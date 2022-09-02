Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City's trip to Watford moved for TV coverage

Samuel Seaman

Published: 12:18 PM September 2, 2022
Norwich City's Josh Sargent (left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier Lea

Norwich City's trip to Watford has been moved to allow for Sky Sport television coverage. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's away fixture against Watford has been moved back nearly five hours to allow for Sky Sports television coverage.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday, October 13 at Vicarage Road, but will now kick off at 7:45pm. 

Away tickets for the Championship meeting will be available for City fans to buy from September 26.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League with the Canaries last term, finishing with just 23 points as the duo were demoted alongside Burnley.

The Hornets have started well in the Championship and are currently in fourth place with 12 points, while Norwich are a point and two positions ahead of them in second.

The last time the two sides met it was Dean Smith's who were victorious, Josh Sargent's double and an own goal from Joraj Kucka dealing the fatal blow to Claudio Ranieri's tenure in Hertfordshire.

