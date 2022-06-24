Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City academy graduate becomes Watford Women boss

Samuel Seaman

Published: 3:36 PM June 24, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM June 24, 2022
Official Norwich City Football Club 2009 - 2010 season team photograph on the pitch at Carrow Road.

Norwich City academy graduate Damon Lathrope has become Watford Women's new head coach. - Credit: Evening News © 2009

Norwich City academy graduate Damon Lathrope has become Watford Women's head coach.

The 32-year-old takes up his new role having combined his job as the Golden Girls' assistant coach with coaching in the Watford academy at the end of last season.

Lathrope joined the Canaries' academy in 2006 and progressed through the ranks, before being released in 2010. He then signed for Torquay United, before spells with Aldershot Town and Woking.

His career was cut short due to injury in 2018, when he became Hitchin Town's under-19 coach.

Watford Women's general manager Amber Wildgust was pleased to have appointed Lathrope, telling official club channels: "We are pleased to announce Damon as our Head Coach for the forthcoming season.

"He brings a lot of experience from his professional career and has a proven ability to create a high-performance environment and culture that maximises the potential of players while producing results."


