'Can't be happy with performances' - Fans react to City's West Brom draw

Match reaction

A lacklustre Norwich City side came from behind to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram's fortuitous strike drew the Canaries level after Dara O'Shea had opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with potential record signing Gabriel Sara grazing the bar with his half-volley before the break.

Referee Thomas Bramall consulted his assistant referee to check Byram's goal, but it stood to allow Dean Smith's side to continue their seven-match unbeaten Championship run.

See some of the best reaction to the match from City supporters below.

Went today with the boy , we looked weak ,second to every ball , bereft of ideas, today we got found out.need a lot better than this #ncfc — Crw3 (@Noasdad247) September 17, 2022

Points on the board, great. That’s all that ‘really’ matters. So onwards & upwards 👏🏼🔰



But, I’ve haven’t felt this disconnected and bored of this football club & the players in so long, it’s weird. I’ll continue to turn up and pay my money. But I really don’t care #ncfc — Gabelli🔰 (@IanGabelli) September 17, 2022

Gutted our winning streak has come to an end but great to see Sam Byram score 👏🏼👏🏼 I admit it wasn’t our best game today but rather take a point than go home with a loss #NCFC — Lauren (@ohheylauren_) September 17, 2022

We're are far less tactically sophisticated than in the previous two Championship seasons. Means it's harder to pick up 3 points when we're off it. Top 6 finishers but I'd be amazed if we get top 2. #NCFC #canarycall — Dom Spencer (@SouthernCanary_) September 17, 2022

Midfield is where the problem lies. Without Gibbs there is no one there who can control the play, too often we are caught in possession and too often we give the ball away in the middle of the park. McLean is SIMPLY NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #ncfc — Ben (@BenM3011) September 17, 2022





