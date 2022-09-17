Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match reaction

'Can't be happy with performances' - Fans react to City's West Brom draw

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 5:31 PM September 17, 2022
Updated: 6:04 PM September 17, 2022
A minute’s silence was held for Roger Munby before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, No

Norwich City were held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road in their Championship match at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A lacklustre Norwich City side came from behind to earn a point against West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road.

Sam Byram's fortuitous strike drew the Canaries level after Dara O'Shea had opened the scoring in the ninth minute, with potential record signing Gabriel Sara grazing the bar with his half-volley before the break.

Referee Thomas Bramall consulted his assistant referee to check Byram's goal, but it stood to allow Dean Smith's side to continue their seven-match unbeaten Championship run.

See some of the best reaction to the match from City supporters below.

















