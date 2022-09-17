CANARIES 1 WEST BROM 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea scores the opening goal in the Baggies' Championship meeting with Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A below par Norwich City were held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road, Sam Byram's unconventional strike earning a point for the Canaries.

Dara O'Shea found the breakthrough for the Baggies just nine minutes in, benefiting from some lax defending to ghost in at the back post and head John Swift's free-kick home.

Full league debutant Gabriel Sara came closest for the hosts in the first half, grazing the bar with a half-volley from a tight angle.

Dean Smith's side emerged from the break as lacklustre as they'd been previously, but found their way back into the game via fortuitous means.

Teemu Pukki's effort deflected off Byram and in, with the goal passing a check with the linesman to stand for Norwich.

NORWICH CITY (4-2-3-1):

Norwich City's team to face in the West Bromwich Albion Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Newsquest

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Substitutes:

33. McGovern (GK)

6. Gibson

9. Hugill

10. Dowell (on for Nunez, 78)

14. Cantwell (on for Ramsey, 87)

21. Sinani

25. Hernandez (on for Sara, 60)

Bookings: Aarons (58)

WEST BROM (4-2-3-1):

West Bromwich Albion's team to face Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Newsquest

Substitutes:

24. Palmer (GK)

10. Phillips (on for Mulumby, 90+2)

16. Kelly

18. Grant (on for Thomas-Asante, 78)

20. Reach (on for Diangana, 87)

29. Gardner-Hickman

35. Yokuslu

Manager: Steve Bruce

Bookings: Grant (85)

KEY MOMENTS

9 - GOAL WEST BROM (O'Shea): Swift's deep free-kick finds O'Shea unmarked at the back post and he beats Krul with the simplest of headers.

14 - McLean gives the ball away to Thomas-Asante and he finds Swift in the box. Hanley appears to bundle the West Brom midfielder over but the referee gives nothing.

26 - Norwich patiently probe around the edge of the Albion area before Nunez finds Pukki in the box. He tries to find Sara but Furlong clears.

28 - Livermore heads Sara's corner clear as far as Nunez, but the Chilean's half-volley spins wide.

37 - McLean meets Sara's corner and the ball falls for Nunez. The Chilean drives over the bar.

41 - Byram chips the ball forward for Sara to hit on the half-volley, and he hits the bar from a tight angle.

Half time - Norwich City 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

50 - Diangana beats Aarons and flashes the ball across the Norwich box, but he can't find an Albion shirt and Sargent clears.

60 - Pieters works his way into the City box and cuts the ball back for Mulumby, but he skews his effort just wide.

64 - The ball is worked out to Hernandez and he cuts in before laying off to Byram. The full-back tees-up for Nunez, but he fires over again.

65 - Thomas-Asante cuts in and tries to bend one into the far corner, but he sets it out too wide and it doesn't curl back inside the post.

68 - Pukki cleverly lays off for Sargent and he cuts in before shooting with his left. It's deflected behind for a corner.

68 - GOAL NORWICH (Byram): Pukki shoots with his left from the edge of the area and his effort deflects off Byram and into the West Brom net.

74 - West Brom counter and Thomas-Asante finds space to shoot, but he's off balance as he strikes it and can only find the legs of Omobamidele.

82 - Ramsey flicks the ball into Dowell in the box and he shoots with his right, but Button catches well.

Full time - Norwich City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

PLAYER RATINGS

Krul 5, Aarons 3, Omobamidele 5, Hanley 5, Byram 6, McLean 4, Nunez 5, Sargent 4, Sara 5, Ramsey 7, Pukki 6. Subs: Hernandez 7, Dowell 5, Cantwell 5.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: 65pc-35pc

Shots: 10-11

On target: 3-2

Fouls: 10-12

Corners: 6-2

Time added on: 1 min/4 mins

ATTENDANCE: 26,303

REFEREE: Thomas Bramall