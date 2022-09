Gallery

Norwich City's six-game Championship winning run came to an end at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, Sam Byram's goal rescuing a point for the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Dara O'Shea had opened the scoring with a free header from John Swift's free-kick, before Teemu Pukki's shot was deflected in by Byram for 1-1.

See some of our photographer's best images from the match in the gallery below.