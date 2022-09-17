Starting XIs
STARTING XIs: Sara makes first league start
Published: 2:10 PM September 17, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's potential club record signing Gabriel Sara starts his first league game for the Canaries in this afternoon's Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion.
Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Nunez; Sargent, Sara, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Cantwell, Sinani, Hernandez.
West Brom (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong, O'Shea, Peters; Molumby, Livermore; Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Thomas-Asante. Subs: Palmer (GK), Phillips, Kelly, Grant, Reach, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu.