Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Sara makes first league start

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Seaman

Published: 2:10 PM September 17, 2022
Gabriel Sara of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pict

Gabriel Sara makes his first league start for Norwich City in their Championship meeting with West Bromwich Albion this afternoon. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's potential club record signing Gabriel Sara starts his first league game for the Canaries in this afternoon's Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram; McLean, Nunez; Sargent, Sara, Ramsey; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Gibson, Hugill, Dowell, Cantwell, Sinani, Hernandez.

West Brom (4-2-3-1): Button; Furlong, O'Shea,  Peters; Molumby, Livermore; Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Thomas-Asante. Subs: Palmer (GK), Phillips, Kelly, Grant, Reach, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu.

Norwich City's team to face in the West Bromwich Albion Championship this afternoon.

Norwich City's team to face in the West Bromwich Albion Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Newsquest

West Bromwich Albion's team to face Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Bromwich Albion's team to face Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon. - Credit: Newsquest


