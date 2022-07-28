The key question remains - what is a Dean Smith team?

Subscriber Exclusive

Heading into the Championship season, there's an uncertainty amongst Norwich City fans underpinned by questions outweighing answers.

Whether those queries are unresolved, requiring proof or still waiting to be asked, there's a mystery around the Canaries that hasn't been as present in recent years.

Externally, the expectation of City's Championship performance is unwavering from the yo-yo charter; Norwich are bookmakers' favourites in almost all quarters now, but will likely be subject to antithetical predictions following every subsequent promotion.

In the Norfolk bubble, supporters aren't so sure. There's a great deal of apprehension around the unknowns of their football club, and part of that is the inability to visualise their team's style of play.

That's arguably the most sizeable and least answered of the aforementioned questions, and it's an issue punctuated by the fact that preceding Smith in the Carrow Road hot seat was the man with the most identifiable tactical setup in the club's history.

So wedded was Daniel Farke to his possession-based philosophy that its abandonment was the most obvious indicator of the German's downfall.

By stark contrast, Smith's yellows have shown very little resembling any sort of discernible pattern, and they're sorely lacking the idiosyncrasies requisite in the construction of a recognisable side.

Although City's trip to Hibernian was little more than a fitness exercise for some of their fringe players, the selection policy deployed for that fixture - "the thinking behind the system was the players that we had available" - had a familiarity about it.

When asked the very question being discussed in a fans' question and answer forum last week, the first keyword from Smith was 'possession', but the 43.9pc average Norwich have posted in the last year suggests otherwise.

Of course, there are mitigating circumstances. Upon arrival he was greeted by a squad that eventually proved far from Premier League level, two months after a disastrous transfer window, the result of which 10 months later is only six of nine new recruits remaining in NR1. The Canaries had won once in their opening 11 Premier League games.

Perhaps, for these reasons, a look at a club where Smith had time and a number of transfer windows to impart his preferred setup is a better vehicle with which to delineate what he's looking for.

Journalist Ashley Preece, who covered Smith's Aston Villa side for Birmingham Live, believes Smith's adaptability is what defines the Norwich boss.

"Smith had to adapt time and time again," he said, "from pressing the reset button for Project Restart to help Villa survive the drop, to coping without Jack Grealish. He does tend to be a 4-3-3 man on the whole, but it all depends on what personnel he has at his disposal.

"Smith's really big on expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA); he loves data. But, ultimately, a typical Smith side is one that likes to entertain. One that likes to get down and attack the sides, with wingers and full-backs tasked with pulling balls back into the 18-yard box for strikers to finish.

"Smith's system when he first arrived at Villa was a conventional 4-3-3, and he kept his attacking philosophy during the first part of Villa's return to the Premier League in 2019 but, as we all witnessed, it got them in trouble against the bigger teams and Villa were picked apart. Smith reset it during Project Restart and played more reserved, with the emphasis on not giving away chances."

That Project Restart setup most closely resembled Smith's efforts at Norwich last term, and that's understandable. When a system has scraped survival on one occasion, a similar attempt makes sense when faced with the same task again.

The hope for Norwich fans will be that next season reveals more of the "entertaining" side of Smith Preece references. Now's the time to show it.